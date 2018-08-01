Armed police raid Selsey home after possible hoax 999 call

Armed police raided a house in Selsey last night after a 999 call claiming intruders armed with a gun and a knife were inside.

But after restraining a man and removing him from the building, they found that nobody inside knew anything about the emergency call.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Firearms officers responded to a report of armed intruders in a house in Selsey.

“Police were alerted following contact made with emergency call handlers at Hertfordshire Constabulary by a man claiming that men armed with a gun and a knife had entered the house just after 9pm.”

Firearms officers entered the home in Hillfield Road just after 9pm and restrained a man, police confirmed.

However the police spokesman added: “It quickly became clear that the occupants had no knowledge of the call and there was no emergency incident.

“The incident is now being investigated as a matter of malicious communications and support is being provided to the family involved.”

