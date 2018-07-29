Alice statue in Sussex park has had its hand sawn off

The hand of a sculpture of Alice in Wonderland’s Alice has been sawn off its wrist.

The expertly carved wooden statue is part of a display of characters from the famous CS Lewis book.

It looks like somebody has sawn through the statue's wrist

It is the second time the display, in Hotham Park in Bognor, has been vandalised in less than two weeks.

In this latest attack, it appears that someone has sawn through the sculpture’s wrist.

New pieces were added to the Alice in Wonderland collection at Mad Hatter’s Copse earlier this year, as they were in 2016 and 2017.

Money to fund the sculptures is raised each year at the Hotham Park Heritage Trust’s County Fair.

Following the initial incident earlier this month, sculptor Simon Groves said: “It’s just a shame that these people have tried it, that they don’t have more respect for the people that are there to improve the community and they just want to destroy it all the time.

“It’s just really disheartening and quite upsetting but unfortunately that’s part of living in this country, but what can you do about it?”

Anyone with information about the damage should contact police on 101.