Airline fined for illegally flying dog into Gatwick

An airline has been fined after illegally flying a dog into Gatwick Airport.

WOW Air pleaded guilty to two charges at Worthing Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards, said a West Sussex County Council spokesman.

An airline has been fined after illegally flying a dog into Gatwick Airport

It was given two £500 fines and ordered to pay costs of £437.22.

The council spokesman said: “On 31 May 2018 a dog landed in the UK without authorisation. It was also not compliant with the Pets Travel Scheme.

“The dog travelled in the aircraft cabin as an assistance dog but did not have the correct paperwork.

“The animal had also not been treated for tapeworm as required by the Pets Travel Scheme.”

See also:

M23 road closures this week - here’s all you need to know

Neighbours celebrate lottery win

Cyclist dies in hit and run crash

Council tenants praise new town centre apartments

The 12 Horsham streets with the highest recorded crime

Peter Aston, Trading Standards team manager, said: “Wow Air had received two previous warnings so we hope that this case will act as a deterrent to them and other airlines importing pets into the UK illegally.

“If you breach the rules that keep the UK safe from animal disease, there will be consequences.”

Cllr Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, added: “Bringing animals at risk of disease into the UK is a serious offence.

“I would urge anyone travelling with animals to make sure they are properly vaccinated and have had the all the necessary checks.”