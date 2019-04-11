Crews spend four hours tackling roof fire at Hurstpierpoint home

Firefighters spent four hours tackling a roof fire at a property in Hurstpierpoint yesterday.

Four engines from Burgess Hill were sent to Belmont Lane in Hurstpierpoint at 3.04pm to reports of a fire involving solar panels, a spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Firefighters at the scene

Crews found the entire roof of a single-storey home 'well alight', the spokesman said.

They used one hose reel and foam to tackle the fire and isolate the solar panels.

The fire was extinguished by 7.20pm and the solar panels were removed from the building.

Firefighters re-inspected the home at 11pm.

The spokesman confirmed the fire was believed to have started at the solar panels and is not being treated as suspicious.

