Crews called to ‘well-developed’ fire in Henfield

Three crews were called to a ‘well-developed’ fire at a property in Woodmancote, near Henfield, yesterday evening.

The fire service was alerted to a fire in a property in Horn Lane, Woodmancote at 6.50pm, a spokesman said.

Two crews were sent from Henfield and Shoreham, and on arrival they were faced with ‘a well-developed fire’ in the utility room of the property, according to the spokesman.

“Firefighters, wearing 4 sets of breathing apparatus, swiftly brought the fire under control using two hose reels, and one jet,” the spokesman said.

Crews returned to the scene of the fire at 11pm to carry out a reinspection and check for any remaining hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was of accidental ignition, confirmed the spokesman.

Henfield fire station tweeted photos showing the damaged caused at the scene.

A spokesman also tweeted: “Last nights call just showed how important it is to close doors, the occupants managed to shut the kitchen door as well as the utility door which contained the fire to just one single room, and only smoke damage to the other room.”

