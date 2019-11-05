Crews attend property fire near Horsham

A property fire near Horsham was attended by fire crews last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service attended the blaze in a property on Bar Lane, Copsale at 7.27pm last night (November 4), a spokeswoman confirmed.

Fire crews were at the scene

She said: “Two fire engines attended the scene and used two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 8:30pm.

Horsham Fire Station added on Twitter: “Unattended tealight candle. Now extinguished using BA and hosereels. Thankfully no injuries.”

