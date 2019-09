Firefighters were called to a fire that broke out at a wooden building at Cuckfield Cricket Club last night.

Crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill were called to South Street in Cuckfield at 9.40pm, where they found a wooden building 'well alight', a spokesman said. Two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a jet were used to extinguish the fire, which left the wooden building 100 per cent destroyed. Firefighters left the scene at 10.37pm.

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground. Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground. Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground. Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground. Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

View more