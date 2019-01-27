Crawley Town verdict: Swindon Town victory was complete opposite of Port Vale defeat

After the game against Port Vale, most if not all supporters left the stadium in utter disbelief of what they had just witnessed, a performance that ranked high in the worst seen at the stadium since moving there in 1997.



What we saw yesterday was the complete opposite – a team playing together, helping each other and in the end taking the three points and giving Gabriele Cioffe his first away win since being appointed last September and to release some of the pressure on him.



The 145 travelling supporters got behind the team from the kick off – it was another change of personnel on the pitch with David Sesay, Joe McNerney and Luke Gambin coming into the side.



What a transformation in playing style that made – the back three were winning everything that Swindon put at them, and what a signing Tom Dallison is proving to be - the two wing-backs constantly moved forward when we were attacking giving us much more width, allowing Ollie Palmer our lone striker up front much more help.



I criticised Filipe Morais last week for his performance but yesterday he was back at his best and scored the winning goal in added time of the first half.

Also Dannie Bulman, celebrating his 40th birthday last week was again proving that he still has what it takes to be a full-time professional, he just keeps going.



One thing I like that Cioffe has introduced is leaving three forwards up for opposition corners – it nearly paid dividends yesterday.



A punch from Morris led to a quick break way and with a bit more composure Luke Gambin may have scored, he did have more time that he expected to control the ball.



The whole team played their part in this well-deserved win, the outfield players didn’t give Swindon time on the ball, constantly closing them down, but none more than 'keeper Glenn Morris.



He proves his worth, week-in, week-out, bit it was his penalty save on 88 minutes that was the highlight of the match.



We as supporters had fingers, toes, everything you could imagine crossed – the save was brilliant – one-handed he managed to get the ball up and away from the penalty taker and Joe McNerney was quickest to react and headed it behind for a corner.



That was followed by Morris being mobbed by the players and the away fans in pandemonium in the stand.



The whole team played 90+ minutes, no substitutes were made – that’s even more credit to the team who kept going until the end – if it isn’t broken then don’t try and fix it.



In a few days’ time the transfer window closes – let’s hope that we see a couple of new signings to strengthen the side as we are still low on numbers, especially now as Romain Vincelot has now left the club.



There were some really smiling faces on supporters as we departed and travelled home from Swindon, please can you do it again for us at Bury next week?



Away Travel

We now travel to Bury next Saturday for another away match – they are on a good run of form as late and are second in the League, we did beat them at home.



So another victory would be gratefully welcomed to build on the Swindon result.



We have booked a minibus - we depart from the Stadium at 7.30am and the cost is £20.



If you want to book on for this trip then please contact me on 07771792346 so that we can revert back to the coach if we get to 25 supporters travelling.

