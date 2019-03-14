Crawley Town's top scorers in the English Football League

From Matt Tubbs to Matt Harrold and Ollie Palmer, Crawley Town has given their fans a roller coaster ride since clinching promotion to the EFL in 2011.'But who is leading the way in the scoring charts for Reds since then?''Here is a list compiled by Ryan Clark from website records of all of Crawley's scorers who have netted five or more goals.

Who is your favourite goal scorer? Who has scored the most goals for Reds? Ryan Clark has compiled this list of all the players who have scored five or more goals since Crawley Town gained English Football League status. Thanks to photographers Steve Robards, Jon Rigby, Derek Martin, Getty Images, Liz Pearce and Phil Westlake/PW Sporting Photography.

1. 5 goals

2. 5 goals

Roarie Deacon

3. 5 goals

Roarie Deacon
Hope Akpan

4. 5 goals

Hope Akpan
