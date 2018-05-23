Crawley Town Community Foundation: Soccer Schools are back

May Soccer School is back with a bang, with a host of activities planned.

After the huge success of our recent Easter programme, we are planning on our biggest Soccer School yet.

May half-term soccer schools

Previous attendances recorded the highest numbers to date - with 50 children on the final day attending to meet the players and Reggie the Red, take part in an Easter egg hunt around the Checkatrade Stadium, and enjoy the unique game zone in Devil’s Den.

The next programme runs for 4 days, starting from Tuesday 29th May until Friday 1st June, with each day having a different theme.

Tuesday to Thursday will be all about fun engaging activities, whilst at the same time learning the fundamentals of the beautiful game.

The Friday will be World Cup themed, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with each participant encouraged to wear the colours of their chosen country! Awards and prizes will be given out for the best-dressed players during our awards ceremony.

May half-term soccer schools

Our energetic, qualified and professional coaches will plan each day so all the children experience different parts of the game and socialise with other budding young footballers.

Boys and girls aged 4-13 years old are welcome to attend our Soccer Schools, which offers a pathway into our Development and Elite Centres for those who excel.

There is even a chance for our very own Reggie the Red to pop along, be sure to give him a high-five and show him your best skills!

To book for our next Soccer School, visit http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/book-online-c11hv

Remember to book online as soon as possible due to limited places.

May half-term soccer schools

Crawley Town Community Foundation: Checkatrade takeover day

Crawley Town Community Foundation: Soccer School’s record attendance