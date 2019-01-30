Crawley town centre post office move dismay: “They have no care for public opinion”

A decision to move Crawley’s town centre post office has been greeted with dismay by customers.

Crawley Post Office at 7 The Boulevard will move into WH Smith in County Mall.

Crawley Post Office in The Boulevard. Pic Steve Robards SR1828902 SUS-181029-175710001

It will open on March 28 2019 at 9am. The current Crawley Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday March 27.

Crawley town centre post office to be relocated - full story here

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director, said the change would help to ensure the branch was commercially viable and protect Post Office services.

However, many people on the Crawley Observer Facebook page were opposed to the move and raised concerns about the cost of parking they would have to pay at County Mall.

Billy Lewis wrote: “Despite the Post Office being a so called “public service” it’s apparent they have no care for public opinion, numerous protests took place along with councillor intervention objecting this, not only does this make access difficult for those in need but it’s just another form of money cutting and privatisation.

“They didn’t hold the consultation because they cared, they held it to make themselves look like they cared. Own interests first, and this is where they go wrong.”

Claire Hutchings added: “And who thought that was the right decision to make for the staff and the customers?

“It won’t be as easily accessible in a shopping mall, customers just can’t pop in with parcels/cards to post, parking there is more expensive for those people who for mobility issues need to park close by.

“Not a sensible choice by those in charge when the negatives outweigh the positives for many!!!”

Kate Lockett said: “They did it in Haywards Heath where my husband worked. He was made redundant the middle of October 2018.”

See also:

Horley man Max Huggett wanted by Surrey Police

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Crawley snow pictures from the archives

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

Crawley snow pictures from the archives