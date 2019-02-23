Crawley Town boss praises Manchester United signing after fight back against Macclesfield Town

Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi believed his side earned a valuable draw against 'a tough team.'



Reds went behind in the 40th minute through a headed goal by Macclesfield's Harry Smith.

They had an appeal for a penalty turned down before eventually fighting back through Lewis Young's individual goal with just six minutes to go.

Cioffi praised both Young and new loan signing from Manchester United Matty Willock following his home debut.

He said: "That was a good point. We played well against a tough team.

"We stepped on to the pitch with the right mentality.

"The attitude of the 14 players on the pitch - this was the fruit of a united mentality and something the club has to be proud.

"What we worked on during the week bore fruit during the first half. Then we suffered a silly goal."

Cioffi praised scorer Young for his contribution and the defence as whole.

He said: "I am very happy with his performance as I am with David Sesay, not forgetting we have two good defenders on the bench.

"Yes they can do more because I want them closer to support the strikers.

Cioffi was pleased with new signing Matty Willock's display during his first start since joining on loan from Manchester United.

He said: "I wanted Willock - he was my first choice when the January transfer window opened.

"I picked him from two or three names Selim (Gaygusuz) gave me, I was sure and we were able to sign him before the end of the window.

"I think he had a good performance, he brought physicality, tackling, finishing and has added value and competition to our squad.

"I took him off because he asked me to because he had cramp.

"Today he had three or four shots on goal, so I am thinking it's the right blood in the changing room and will push on the other younger players showing them the work of a professional player, bringing up the energy and the competition."



