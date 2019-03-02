Crawley Tesla fire: Fire service reveals cause of blaze after small explosions heard

A fire at a Crawley car dealership is believed to have started by accident, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said the fire at the County Oak Way Tesla dealership was likely caused by 'accidental ignition', which began in a spare parts room.

Firefighters work at the scene

About 25 percent of the building was damaged by the fire, said the spokesman, plus an additional 25 percent by heat and smoke.

Eyewitness reports from national media reported hearing many small explosions and the fire service spokesman confirmed they had received many calls from concerned neighbours of the dealership.

Eight engines and about 50 firefighters fought the flames, but that has now been reduced to four appliances, the spokesman added.

The incident is under control but likely to be ongoing 'for a while', according to the spokesman.

