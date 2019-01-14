Crawley school gets new headteacher

A Crawley school has a new headteacher.

Thomas Bennett Community College has appointed Stuart Smith as its new head.

Stuart Smith and students at Thomas Bennett Community College, Crawley

Mr Smith said: “My key philosophy has always been to do what’s best for the students, raising their aspirations and giving them the tools to be successful”.

A statement from the school said: “Mr Smith is extremely proud to have been appointed as the new permanent headteacher of Thomas Bennett Community College.

“In particular, Mr Smith is excited to be working with both students and parents in the coming months and serving the community to provide an excellent education.

“A highly experienced and inspirational leader, Mr Smith joins Thomas Bennett from Hastings, where he was the principal for two secondary schools.

“Sharing the governing body’s visionary outlook, strong values and sense of community, Mr Smith will further strengthen the schools excellence within a nurturing and student focused environment.”

During the school’s last Ofsted inspection it was rated as: ‘Requires improvement’.

