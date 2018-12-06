Crawley’s Gareth Southgate to join Bear Grylls in ITV show

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to join Bear Grylls on a TV adventure over Christmas.

Gareth, from Crawley, will join TV show Bear’s Mission in his toughest challenge since leading England to their first world cup semi final since 1990.

Viewers will see the leader of the three lions squad swap the football field for some of the UK’s toughest terrain and tackle the ultimate challenge, as he joins Bear on a mission across the wilds of Dartmoor.

Taking on a daring jump out of a helicopter, Gareth then crosses a gorge on a high wire and completes a terrifying front facing abseil, all in the training ground of the Royal Marine Commandos.

This follows in the footsteps of Gareth’s grandfather, a Royal Marine and one of his great inspirations in life.

The programme makers say Bear will present Gareth with a camouflage waistcoat, before he reveals the inspiration behind his now famous fashion statement.

Viewers will then see Bear trying to survive a penalty shoot out with the England legend.

Bear’s Mission with Gareth Southgate will air on ITV at 9pm on Thursday December 20.