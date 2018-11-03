Crawley road closed after car hits metal barrier and leaks fuel

A main road in Crawley was closed as emergency services attended a car accident.

Turners Hill Road was closed in both directions from Wallage Lane to Old Hollow after a car hit a metal barrier, causing the vehicle to leak fuel and spreading debris across the road, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

According to traffic reports, it happened near the World of Water Aquatic Centre turn-off.

Police officers were called to the scene at around 12.30pm and notified the Highways Agency, who sent teams to clear the fuel and debris at 1.50pm.

No-one was hurt in the collision, the police spokesman said.

The road was reopened at 2.10pm.