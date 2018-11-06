Crawley crash: Man named following fatal collision on Tushmore roundabout

A man who died following a crash on the Tushmore roundabout last week has been identified by police.

Emergency services closed the Crawley roundabout for more than six hours on Thursday (November 1) after a pedestrian, a child and a car were involved in a collision.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and he has been named by officers as Robert Taylor, 49, from Langley Green.

The crash took place at about 8.30am at the junction with Crawley Avenue.

Police said Robert and a five-year-old boy on a bike were using a pelican crossing when they were involved in a collision with a red Fiat 500 car.

The boy, who officers say was not with Robert, suffered a broken leg and was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further checks. He has since been discharged from hospital.

A 30-year-old woman, driving the car, suffered minor injuries.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the incident.