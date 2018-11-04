Crawley cheers on London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Crawley has come out in force to cheer at the sidelines of the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

More than 400 intrepid drivers and their hardy passengers are taking part in the world famous London to Brighton Veteran Car Run today, where cars dating before 1905 are driven from London, past Buckingham Palace and down through Surrey and Sussex, ending at Brighton.

The cars making their way to the Honda garage in Crawley, the pit stop and official halfway point for the event

The first of the vehicles arrived in Crawley earlier this morning, which is the official pit stop and halfway point of the run. Cars were seen pulling into the Honda garage surrounded by crowds of people.

A spokesman for the event said: “Crawley High Street also marks an important stage on the run as it’s the start of the Regularity Time Trial, the only competitive element of the event. Finishing 13 miles away in Burgess Hill, the Regularity Time Trial requires drivers to get as close to a chosen average speed as possible."

On Facebook, pictures of the event brought back memories for many people.

Gillian Stillwell said: "I remember standing watching the old crocks race many years ago with my mum and dad at the back of Thomas Bennett school absolutely loved it ."

Chris Nicholson said: "Beautiful used to love going top of martyrs avenue with my dad and brother used to be our daily ritual x"

Karen Shopland said: "Loved watching the cars come through Old Crawley High street and stop at the George. Such a shame it was stopped and they have to take another route."