Couple celebrate engagement with epic 800km bike ride

A couple celebrated their engagement in an unconventional way by taking part in Rwandair Ride East Africa, an epic 800km charity ride through Tanzania and Rwanda

Tom Crompton and Bobbie Moore were part of a group of cycling trailblazers who took part in the first ever organised group ride from the base of Kilimanjaro to the volcanoes that separate Rwanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rwandair Ride East Africa group travelled across the plains of the Serengeti alongside big game animals, then crossed Lake Victoria by light aircraft, and finished by conquering the lush hills of Rwanda.

Tom, 36 and Bobbie, 26, who are from Henfield, met at the Royal London hospital and now work as an orthopaedic surgeon and children’s nurse respectively at the Princess Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Tom Crompton said: “If our relationship can survive that challenge, we’re sure that married life will be a breeze!”

All riders were raising money for small educational charities chosen by Charity Links; Education East Africa, MSAADA, Sevenoaks Area Youth Trust, the Kenya Educational Trust and Build Africa.

John Douglas, founder of Charity Links, who organised Ride East Africa said: “We all had the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so proud of the group’s collective achievement. We’re thrilled to have received so many kind contributions and hope that people will continue to dig deep and sponsor us to help make hugely valuable changes to the lives of young people nearby and in East Africa.”

The team has raised £35,000 to date and hopes to reach its target of £45,000.

Charity Links is a UK registered charity that supports small education charities in Africa and the UK. In putting together a team of cyclists to take on Ride East Africa, Charity Links has chosen to support Education East Africa, MSAADA, Sevenoaks Area Youth Trust, the Kenya Educational Trust and Build Africa. Participants can choose which charity, or charities, they would like to fundraise for.

To donate http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/finalCharityHomepage.action?uniqueVmgCharityUrl=CharityadventureLinks