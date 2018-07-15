COUNTY NEWS: Sussex wedding – no one told the bride!

A Sussex woman got married in the most unique circumstances last weekend...as she was unaware she was going to be the bride.

Lesley Morgan, 35, who has lived in Hastings since 2000, thought her Saturday afternoon (July 7), was going to be spent being maid of honour as her good friend Tina Stewart renewed her wedding vows.

Chris and Lesley Morgan on their wedding day. Picture: Web Photo UK Photography

Instead, as she arrived at the Azur restaurant, in Marina Pavilion, St Leonards, it suddenly became clear it was to be her own big day organised by her partner of 17 years – and now husband – Chris Morgan, 53.

She said: “Chris and I got engaged years and years ago but he has not really been the marrying type.

“I think this idea all stems back to something I said around Christmas time when he’d had a bad day at work as a taxi driver.

“I was able to work out what it was and while he was on his way back to work he said he realised ‘no one is going to understand me the way she does’.

Lesley Morgan was unaware she was going to get married until she arrived at the venue. Picture: Web Photo UK Photography

“I think it was around this time that he started planning the wedding and there was not a single thing I would have changed in the day. It goes to show that he also knows everything about me.”

Lesley, who works as a kennel maid, said she ‘did not know 100 per cent’ she would be the bride until she walked into the venue and saw Tina was not in a wedding dress.

She added: “I have been having my suspicions over the past few months but every time I thought something was fishy, another thing would happen to throw me off the scent.

“Tina had told me to pick out a dress for the day which made me think maybe this is going to be my wedding day.

Lesley Morgan with her son Bailey. Picture: Web Photo UK Photography

“I picked out my dream dress but then I worried thinking ‘what if I’m wrong and I turn up in a bridal dress to my friend’s vow renewal’?

“I was even having my nails done the day before the wedding and they knew all about it. I told them about my suspicions but they didn’t give anything away.

“It wasn’t until I walked into the venue, saw my friend in a normal dress and Chris standing there that I realised it was my day.

“There is footage of me just bursting into tears as I realised.”

Lesley acknowledged it may not suit everyone to have their wedding day planned by somebody else but she said she ‘loved’ not knowing about it.

She added: “I had none of the stress of something going wrong. For me, it was great.

“Tina and Chris were very clever. They asked me questions about all kinds of things to get their ideas.

“The only thing I think I would have changed was the fact our first dance was to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

“But now I have thought about, the lyrics to that song are perfect for a man who has organised the wedding so I think it actually was the perfect choice.

“I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

Lesley and Chris, who spent time growing up in Bexhill, were joined for their big day by around 50 guests including their 13-year-old son Bailey and Lesley’s brother and granddad who travelled down from Scotland, where she was born.