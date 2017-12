The Christmas Sussex Belle will be visiting Sussex today (Tuesday December 12).

The train is being hauled by Britannia Pacific steam locomotive NO. 70013 Oliver Cromwell and will be arriving in Eastbourne from the Lewes area at 1pm.

It will be at Eastbourne Railway Station until 2.26pm before heading off to Hastings and back to London Victoria.

The journey takes in Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Haywards Heath, and Lewes.