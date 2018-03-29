COUNTY NEWS: Inquests opened into deaths of Grand Canyon helicopter crash victims

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of five people who lost their lives in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash tragedy.

The quintet from Worthing and Brighton lost their lives during a once in a lifetime trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Stuart’s 30th birthday and Jonathan and Eleanor’s honeymoon on Saturday, February 10.

A spokesman for the West Sussex Coroner’s Service said: “The inquests into the deaths of Stuart Hill, Jason Hill, Rebecca Dobson, Jonathan Udall and Eleanor Udall were opened on Thursday by Penelope Schofield and were adjourned until 2 October 2018.”

This comes after Jonathan’s parents decided to sue the tour operator and the aircraft manufacturer for their son’s death.

The funerals of Stuart and Jason Hill took place last week at Broadwater Baptist Church, with their father the Rev David Hill paying tribute to his sons.

The deaths rocked the community, with hundreds of people attending a prayer service – so many that two had to be held that evening.

Becky Dobson’s father also paid tribute to her following the tragedy.