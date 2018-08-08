Council chairman visits West Sussex Youth Ensembles summer concert

The West Sussex Youth Ensembles summer concert was honoured by a special guest.

Horsham District Council chairman councillor Peter Burgess attended the event, which was held at the Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Saturday July 21.

The concert was organised by the West Sussex Music Trust and included performances from the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra and West Sussex Youth Choir.

West Sussex Music Trust is moving its headquarters to Horsham from Petworth in September.

Commenting on the trust, councillor Burgess said: “I am delighted that the West Sussex Music Trust has chosen to relocate to Horsham this year and wish them the best of luck in their new home.

“The Youth Ensembles concert was excellent covering classical music to swing and jazz.

“The members come from a wide variety of schools including Collyer’s College, Farlington, The Forest, Millais, Northolmes, Steyning Grammar, Tanbridge, Towers Convent and the Weald.

“It was a pleasure to listen to such talented young musicians.”