Council chairman visits Repair Cafe

Horsham District Council chairman Peter Burgess dropped into Horsham’s Repair Cafe in Worthing Road on Saturday August 4.

The Repair Cafe opens on the first Saturday of the month and offers repairs to a variety of items including clothing, bags, computers electrical items and more.

It was founded by local residents Jill Shuker and Carrie Cort.

Commenting on his visit, councillor Burgess said: “The cafe was very busy and bustling with lots going on.

“Besides repairs, the cafe also offers refills of cleaning products and other items which helps to reduce and re-use packaging. It was good to hear that they will soon be able to supply dry food goods.

“Additionally, advice is given on energy use and how to switch to more renewable energy sources.”