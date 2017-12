Council apologise over missed bin collections

Horsham District Council has apologised on social media after missing 32 bin collections late last week.

The council said on Twitter the bins will be collected tomorrow (Tuesday December 19) and is advising households to leave their bin at their collection point by 6am.

On its website the council said the following areas have been affected:

1) Household waste, Amundsen Road, Horsham

2) Household waste, Ayshe Court Drive, Horsham

3) Household waste, Barrington Road, Horsham

4) Household waste, Bishopric, Horsham

5) Household waste, Bullfinch Close, Horsham

6) Household waste, Church Road, Horsham

7) Household waste, Comptons Brow Lane, Horsham

8) Household waste, Comptons Lane, Horsham

9) Household waste, Denne Road, Horsham

10) Household waste, Earlswood Close, Horsham

11) Household waste, Ellis Road, Broadbridge Heath

12) Household waste, Highlands Road, Horsham

13) Household waste, Hyde Square, Upper Beeding

14) Household waste, Jarvis Lane, Steyning

15) Household waste, Link Lane, Pulborough

16) Household waste, London Road, Henfield

17) Household waste, Manor Fields, Horsham

18) Household waste, Manor Lane, Coolhurst

19) Household waste, Meadowside, Storrington

20) Household waste, Morris Drive, Billingshurst

21) Household waste, New Moorhead Drive, Horsham

22) Household waste, Nightingale Lane, Storrington

23) Household waste, Parkfield, Horsham

24) Household waste, Patchings, Horsham

25) Household waste, South Holmes Road, Horsham

26) Household waste, Stonepit Lane, Henfield

27) Household waste, Swindon Road, Horsham

28) Household waste, Sycamore Avenue, Horsham

29) Household waste, Tanyard Lane, Steyning

30) Household waste, The Glade, Horsham

31) Household waste, Windmill Close, Horsham

32) Household waste, Winterpit Lane, Mannings Heath