‘Controlled explosion’ linked to firearms and gunpowder seized at Horsham property

Sussex Police confirmed a search was carried out at the property in Itchingfield on June 10.

Police say, “A number of firearms have been seized from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A quantity of gunpowder was also safely destroyed in a controlled explosion carried out by Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams at a nearby site.”

According to police, a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions of a firearm certificate, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a condition of registration as a firearms dealer.