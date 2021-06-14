‘Controlled explosion’ linked to firearms and gunpowder seized at Horsham property
Gunpowder and a number of firearms were seized from an address in Horsham last week.
Sussex Police confirmed a search was carried out at the property in Itchingfield on June 10.
Police say, “A number of firearms have been seized from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.
“A quantity of gunpowder was also safely destroyed in a controlled explosion carried out by Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams at a nearby site.”
According to police, a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions of a firearm certificate, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a condition of registration as a firearms dealer.
He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police say.