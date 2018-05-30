Conservation group’s new president

Countryside campaigner Bill Cutting has been appointed new president of the Sandgate Conservation Society.

Bill’s appointment follows the death of previous president Don Filliston.

Society supporter Brian Burns said: “Bill has been an invaluable supporter of the society over many years, where he has been at the forefront of working tirelessly in the area of planning, acting against inappropriate building and countryside encroachment schemes.”

He was also instrumental in the formation of the South Downs National Park where he successfully secured the inclusion of Warren Hill.

Bill’s mission statement is to increase the membership of what is regarded as the largest parish-based society in the country, with over a thousand registered members.

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society, which works closely with the National Trust and Horsham District Council, contact Jacinta White on 01798-813545. See www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk