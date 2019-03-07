Concern over ‘disturbing’ state of Horsham town centre

Concern over the ‘disturbing’ state of buildings in Horsham’s conservation area is being voiced by town watchdogs.

The Horsham Society says that an increasing number of buildings in the area are being allowed to deteriorate and adds: “Horsham deserves better than this.”

Black Rose barbers, East Street, Horsham SUS-190703-143011001

It cites two buildings with peeling paintwork in East Street as being examples. Writing in its latest newsletter, the society says both Pizza Express and barbers Black Rose are ‘looking very unsightly and spoil the appearance of the street.’

It adds: “We need to find ways to educate property owners - who are often not the occupiers or businesses concerned - to appreciate the long term benefits to their investments that conservation area status brings, as well as their responsibilities to maintain the fabric of our town for future generations.”

The society says that ‘it’s a well known fact that if an area is allowed to deteriorate, for example by allowing graffiti to remain instead of being removed, the rate of decline increases.’

“Conversely,” it adds, “demonstrable pride in an area is equally infectious.”