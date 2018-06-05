Concern for missing teenager

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Hunter Woolven.

Hunter, also known as Tanya, was last seen at home in Horsham around 1pm on Friday.

Hunter, 15, is described as white, 5’ 6” tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey Puma hooded top, grey jeans and black trainers.

Police say Hunter may still be in the area or could have travelled by train to the Orpington area of London.

Anyone with any information on Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 353 of 02/06.