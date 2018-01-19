Concern for missing teen

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing Crawley teenager.

Police said Keira Evans was last seen in the town yesterday evening (January 18).

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5’ 3”, of slim build and with very long straight purple hair. She was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and coat, a grey hooded top, grey Nike trainers and was carrying a grey rucksack.

Officers said Keira has connections to London, inparticular Cheam, Carshalton and Croydon.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1404 of 18/01.