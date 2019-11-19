Concern for missing Hassocks man

Police are concerned for a missing Hassocks man.

Errol Woodger has been missing since Thursday (November 14), police said.

Errol Woodger. Picture: Sussex Police

The 32-year-old failed to return to his accommodation in Hassocks.

He is 32, 6ft 1in, of mixed race, with short afro hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and grey trainers, said police.

A spokesman added: “Errol has links to London and was thought to have been returning from the capital by train when he disappeared.

“Anyone seeing Errol or knowing of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 47190196667.”