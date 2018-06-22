Concern for missing Crawley man

Police are searching for a 58-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Crawley since June 2.

Officers say that Ian Attfield’s disappearance is ‘out of character.’

He is described as white, about 6’2” tall, of medium build, with collar-length grey hair. He typically wears straight jeans, a plain top and a lightweight waterproof jacket, and always wears a scarf around his neck. He also often carries a plastic bag.

A police spokesman said: “If you’ve seen Ian or have any information to suggest where he may be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 500 of 02/06.”