Collyer’s College secures top spot in Department for Education county league table

A Horsham college has been rated sixth in the country for A-Level performance.

The Department for Education released its league tables in January showing how colleges have performed over the past 12 months.

This year Collyer’s placed high up in the rankings once again.

Within West Sussex, Collyer’s retained its number one position as the clear top provider for A-Level study in the county.

Vice principal for quality and curriculum, Dan Lodge said: “We’re delighted to see another year of significant improvement across all qualification types.

“Our students are highly motivated and with outstanding teaching, learning and support all can achieve their potential and progress on to their future plans.

“It’s fantastic for all staff at the college to see their hard work rewarded with this great news.

“Collyer’s is the number one choice locally for post-16 study.”

Collyer’s Principal, Sally Bromley added: “Collyer’s is securely in the Russell Group of post-16 education in the country.

“What is important to me is that value added relates to all our students doing exceptionally well across the whole curriculum.”