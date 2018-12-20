Collyer’s budding photographers’ inspiring Portsmouth trip

A group of Collyer’s photography students and staff recently went on a trip to the waterside city of Portsmouth.

The students visited the Aspex Gallery in Gunwharf Quays and Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

The trip forms a vital part of the photography programme at the Ofsted Outstanding sixth form college.

Laura Andrews, head of photography said: “The sun came out for us, and our talented students captured some wonderful imagery of the city. We enjoyed a packed itinerary and the whole day was a massive success.

“Huge thanks to Tilly Stone for organising the trip for us. She’s been fantastic.”

The students took in the fantastic architectural sights and Christmas lights at Gunwharf, which provided inspiration for their current project: ‘The Environment’.

The group also visited the Aspex gallery to see the works on display at the Platform Graduate Award 2018.

This exhibition is a showcase of 12 graduates from six universities across the South East region.

The contemporary art work was created by the aspiring artists who helped to develop the concepts within the students’ own projects.

The group also enjoyed the Spinnaker Tower’s high speed lift to the 100 metre viewing deck and enjoyed photographing the city from above.

Photography A level student Laura E Sousa loved the educational trip.

She said: “The Spinnaker Tower was amazing, and an experience I have never had before. It was fantastic to see Portsmouth and the coastline from above.”

Ruben Jennings was brave enough to walk on the glass floor, he said: “It was an adrenaline rush, and we all had a fantastic day”.

Assistant principal, Andrea John, said: “This type of opportunity is exactly what education is about.

“We are incredibly proud of our outstanding photography department and the current generation of photography students. Big thanks to Laura, Tilly and the team.”