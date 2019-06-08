Collisions causing delays on M23

Two collision on the M23 are causing delays
Two collisions are causing delays on the M23 northbound near Crawley.

Report say there has been a collision between junction 11 for the A23 (Pease Pottage) and junction 10A for the B2036 Balcombe (Crawley South/Balcombe).

This has reportedly closed one lane and there is queuing traffic as a result.

Another collision on the northbound carriageway between junction 10A for the B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe) and junction 10 for the A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) has closed two lanes.

Traffic is reportedly slow.