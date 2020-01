A collision between a car and a mototcycle is causing heavy delays near Crawley this evening.

The B2036 Balcombe is Northbound is blocked near St Catherine's Road which is closed following the collision.

A traffic source has stated: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to accident, a car and a motorcycle involved on B2036 Balcombe Road Northbound at St Catherines Road. St Catherine's Road is closed due to the collision."