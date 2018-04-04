Clampdown on anti social behaviour

New powers to deal with anti-social behaviour - including dog fouling and street parkour - have been introduced in the Horsham area.

New three-year Public Spaces Protection Orders were put in place across the district from this week and anyone who flouts the orders could face a fine of £1,000.

The council says that the new restrictions have been introduced to ‘address a number of key issues raised by members of the Community Safety Partnership that are having a detrimental effect on the quality of life for residents and visitors.’

The new orders require people to clean up dog fouling, keep dogs under control, not to use vehicles in an anti-social way, and not to display nuisance behaviour relating to alcohol.

In addition, street parkour is banned in Horsham town centre with no ‘unauthorised access or nuisance behaviour on buildings or street furniture.’

A further prohibition is in place specifically related to racing of horse-drawn vehicles on dual carriageways in the district.

The police, neighbourhood wardens and a number of Horsham District Council officers have the authority to issue Fixed Penalty Notices for any breaches of the protection order.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community Tricia Youtan said:“We live in a wonderful district and the Public Spaces Protection Orders will help us ensure that everyone’s enjoyment is not spoilt by a minority.

“We do understand the frustration and upset that can be caused by nuisance and anti-social behaviour and believe that the PSPOs are a useful addition to the work we already do to keep our public areas clean and safe.”

Anyone found guilty ofbreaching the orders is liable to a Fixed Penalty Notice up to £100. If it is not paid, they may be taken to court and fined up to £1,000.