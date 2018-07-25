Christ’s Hospital pupil organises charity music night

A student from Christ’s Hospital School is set to host a live music event Friday (July 27) evening to raise money for a charity helping to build permanent schools in Kenya.

Jack Woodford also has the opportunity to visit Kenya to help build the classrooms, and wants to raise £2,500 towards funding the project.

Jack Woodford

The 17-year-old said: “It’s so easy to take for granted the things that we’re so lucky to have.

“When I look at the incredible opportunities I’ve been given, and the education I have, it’s amazing that there are people in the world who don’t even have a building to go to school in.

“I have the chance to make a difference in other children’s lives. To be able to give something back means a lot to me.”

The charity Classrooms for Kenya was established in 2006 by teachers and students at the Weald School in Billingshurst.

After visiting the country, they were shocked by the standard of the buildings many children were learning in.

These buildings were commonly made from mud and expected to collapse within a few years of construction but they were the only buildings the Kenyan schools could afford to build.

After their visit, they decided to offer their help by raising the funds to build permanent classrooms between different schools in western Kenya and to send sixth form students to help build these rooms.

The new, permanent classrooms that they have been building are giving children in Kenya the opportunity to learn in a safe, uncrowded environment.

As part of his fundraising for the cause, Jack, a former student of the Burgess Hill Academy, will host his live music event at Burgess Hill Rugby Club from 7.30pm Friday.

Local singers and entertainers have donated their time to perform at the event, and other local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle.

Jack added: “I’m overwhelmed at the support I’ve had from local businesses.

“We have three acts singing on the night, a professional disco, and the raffle prizes are insane!

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their help!”

Jack’s mother, Kirsty Durkan, will be performing at the event as part of singing duo, Eclectic.

She said: “It’s not easy to organise an event like this, particularly when you’re only 17.

“It’s a pleasure to help him to raise money for such a great cause and I’m so proud of all he’s achieved so far.”

Alongside Eclectic, there will be music from Tania Rodd and Claire Jarvis and a disco from Alycat Discos.

Raffle prizes include a trampoline session, a haircut, a hamper of sparkling wine and chocolate and more.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for children, and can be purchased on the night or in advance by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-woodford