Christ’s Hospital celebrates GCSE success

Students at Christ’s Hospital have been jumping for joy after receiving their GCSE results.

The school saw strong results in Science, English and Maths with 88.5 per cent of all grades ranging from A* to B. Maths in particular saw 52 per cent of all grades at an A* or higher.

Around 67 per cent of all grades were at A-grade or above with 38 per cent of pupils achieving A*s.

The school said some of its top performers included; Conor Stewart with 12 A*s (1 of which was Lv 9); Helena Thornton with 11A*s (1 of which was Lv 9); Lottie Field 11A*s (1 of which was A** in FM); Elise Farquhar with 10 A*s (1 of which was Lv 9); Heilia Leung with 10 As* 3A; Luke Saunders with 10 A*s 1A; Lucy Liu with 10 A*s 1A; Lilith Weingarten with 9 A* (1 of which was Lv 9); and Olivia Berry with 9 A*s 1A.

Simon Reid, headmaster of Christ’s Hospital, said: “Signs of great individual achievement aside – and there are many of them – as a GCSE cohort, our students have done very well, indeed. They and their teachers have had to manage yet more change in the arrangements for assessment at this age-group and these results speak of cross-curricular health and genuine ambition. These results are a superb platform from which to build Sixth Form experience and I look forward with poignant interest to working with the group as they move forward and up.”