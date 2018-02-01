Choose your favourite Horsham ‘gem’

To more than 130,000 of us, Horsham district is the place we call home.

We all live here for a variety of reasons: some were born in the area and have never felt the need nor desire to leave, while others have moved here for either work or to be close to family.

Horsham. St Mary's Church

But we can all be agreed on one thing - Horsham and the surroundings areas are a great place to live.

Ours is a large district, which covers some 205 square miles, the vast majority of it being countryside.

We are fortunate to have some fantastic scenery right here on our doorstep, which is why the West Sussex County Times, along with the organisers of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019, are launching the search for the area’s 12 hidden gems.

We are asking you, the reader to nominate your hidden gem. It could be that you want to share with us your love for a parish church, country pub, town centre building or a glorious view from a local hill.

Kithurst Hill - Mk2 Churchill tank SUS-180124-121032001

As a relative newcomer to the area, I have fallen in love with this glorious district and my own favourite spots include the Causeway - a street unlike any other I have encountered anywhere else; my local church, St Mary’s in Horsham, which is a gem in every sense of the word.

Moving out of the town, Kithurst Hill, on the outskirts of Storrington, offers unrivalled views of the area and has the added bonus of its famous ‘hidden’ tank - a landmark which generations of youngsters have taken great pleasure in discovering.

Simply put, pretty much anything qualifies as a gem, it just has to be in Horsham district.

A panel of judges will study the nominations before deciding which 12 gems will feature on the official Year of Culture 2019 calendar and will be the subject of a focus piece by this newspaper in 2019.

How to submit your nomination

You have three ways of sending in your nomination.

1 - The nomination form appears in this week’s County Times and will be repeated in future issues.

2 - You can email your nomination to ct.news@jpress.co.uk and mark the message HIDDEN GEM. Include a brief summary of why you think your choice qualifies as a gem.

3 - You can also visit our special Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 Facebook group and leave your suggestion in the comments.

The closing date for nominations is Thursday March 1 2018.