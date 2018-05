Billingshurst firefighters put out a chimney fire in Kirdford last night.

A crew was called to a house in Townfield at around 11pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

A chimney kit and a thermal imaging camera were used and crews left the scene after half an hour, a spokesman for the fire service said.

This morning, Billinghurst firefighters also received a call about a person stuck in a lift in Petworth, but there was no need to attend.