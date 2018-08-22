Chesworth Farm to hold outdoor activities for children from next month

A Horsham farm is getting ready to welcome children for a range of exciting outdoor activities next month.

From bug hunting and leaf collages to campfire lighting and mud kitchens, the sessions at Chesworth Farm are now open for bookings.

Sussex Wildlife Trust’s forest school leader, Tamara Jewell, is looking forward to welcoming the youngsters the various activities all themed around wildlife and the changing seasons.

She said: “The sessions are all about getting outdoors and developing physical co-ordination, confidence and social skills through child-led achievable challenges, while having a lot of fun along the way. I hope these groups will spark a life-long love of the natural environment.

“We encourage the children to try as much of the activity as they can for themselves, and parents are often amazed at how resourceful and capable their children can become as the weeks go by.”

Children will also be able to explore hedgerow, field, pond and stream wildlife habitats, collect berries for wild painting, build dens or play tracking games around the farm.

Nature Tots sessions for ages three to five run from 10am to 12 noon at Chesworth Farm on Monday mornings during school term time.

Wildlife Watch nature and bushcraft sessions for ages five to 11 run once a month on Saturday mornings.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and booking is essential. For further information and to book online please visit: www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/naturetots or www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlifewatch

Alternatively call Tamara on 01293 550730.