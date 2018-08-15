Chesworth Farm nature night set to be a hoot

Friends of Chesworth Farm are holding a Bats, Birds and Moths night on Thursday August 23.

As dusk falls, there are chances to see Barn Owls foraging, bats and moths which have been attracted to the moth trap.

Refreshments are provided by the Friends of Chesworth Farm back at the Volunteer Centre.

The evening will finish around 10pm.

Wildlife sightings are never guaranteed, but what we do promise is a fascinating evening on the farm in the company of HDC countryside warden Jacob Everitt, supported by the Friends of Chesworth Farm.

We would appreciate you booking in advance if you’re interest as numbers are limited.

Please also let us know if you wish to park on-site or if you have any other questions.

Part of the evening will be spent outside so visitors are asked to wear suitable clothes and shoes.

Attendees can pay on the day.

Friends of Chesworth go free, otherwise adults cost £4, and under 16s £2 each.

Become a Friend household for £5, valid until April 2019.

We look forward to seeing you!

Email us at chesworthfarm@hotmail.co.uk or tel 07512 966174 (answer phone).