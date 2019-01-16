Chestnut Tree House benefits from Rotary Christmas tree recycling scheme

A Christmas tree recycling scheme which also raises money for charity has run successsfully for a second year.

The Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District collected 184 trees from households in the Storrington, Pulborough and Ashington areas with the help of Chanctonbury Lions Club, raising £1,000 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The seasonal service, which is welcomed by the community, aims to help ‘green’ the area.

Rotary’s project coordinator, Ray Miles, said: “We were really pleased with how the project has gone this year.

“Residents were delighted to avoid all the inconvenience and mess of transporting trees to the tip or burning them, knowing that they will have a ‘green’ end use and that a very worthwhile charity is to benefit in the process.”

The scheme was publicised by labelling trees in participating garden centres and distributing leaflets during Rotary’s Christmas collections.

The trees were collected after twelfth night then recycled at an Ashington farm to provide material for use on the farm - all for a minimum donation of £5 per tree.

The trees were chipped, with the residue ready for use on a public footpath around the farm, by Rob Dakin of Findon Valley Tree Care who donates his fee to the charity.

Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club is grateful to all of its partners in this venture including Chanctonbury Lions, Chris & Len Earl and Findon Valley Tree Care, and to the participating Christmas Tree retailers - Squire’s Washington Garden Centre, Wyevale Pulborough, Tate’s of Sussex Old Barn Garden Centre, Big Plant Nursery and Gatley’s Country Store; and particularly to all the local residents who supported the project.

