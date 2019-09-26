Cheer on annual Petworth ploughing match at Fittleworth farm

Ploughing experts are getting ready to display their abilities at the Petworth and District Agricultural Association’s annual ploughing match on Saturday.

The event this year will be at Lee Farm, Fittleworth, by kind permission of Barlavington Estate and R A Dallyn & Sons, where around 50 ploughmen are expected to compete for the champion ploughmen of the day and other classes.

Domestic classes will be back for best cake, best home made liquor and best sculpture using vegetables for the youngsters. There will also be a presentation of prizes for the PDAA’s on-farm competitions that took place over the summer.

Petworth dairy farmers Jonathon and James Lywood wowed the judges in best farm under 500 acre and also won best crop of maize and best clamp of grass silage.

The winner of best farm over 500 acres was Kate Lywood, of Marshalls Farm, Kirdford, who also claimed best dairy farm and was named as champion farm overall.

Judge Dan Luff said: “It was fantastic to see so many innovative farm businesses in Petworth competitions.”

For Saturday’s event, the ploughing field entrance will be opposite the Swan Pub in Fittleworth. Admission is free. Ploughing will start at 9am, with the annual luncheon at 1.30pm and prize giving at 3pm. Buy luncheon tickets at goringlee@aol.com or by calling 07973797160.