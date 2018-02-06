Check out your old toys ... they could be more than playthings

Dig out your old Star Wars toys - and your Cindy dolls, Action Men and Dinky cars - they could be worth a fortune.

And you’ll be able to find out just how much at a special toy valuation day in Horsham later this month.

Leading specialist valuer Christopher Gale from Washington-based auctioneers Toovey’s will be staging the toy valuation event at Horsham Museum & Art Gallery on February 17 between 10am and 12 noon.

He will provide free auction valuations and advice on your toy trains, cars, Star Wars action figures, models, teddy bears, dolls and collectors’ toys.

A number of valuable toys have been discovered at previous events. Chris Gale, who is donating his time, said: “A third of the seller’s commission for items subsequently auctioned by Toovey’s will be donated by us to Horsham Museum to help with its important work.”

Chris is excited by a Star Wars Han Solo action figure by Kenner in its original box which has already been entered for his next toy sale. He said: “This particular action figure depicts Han Solo wearing his Rebel Alliance Medal of Honour which Princess Leia presents him with in the closing parade of a New Hope after the Death Star has been destroyed. T

“his particular model was never sold but was given to the cast and crew on the film. This one was purportedly given to the vendor by Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca - it’s worth hundreds of pounds!”

For a morning of fun and free pre-sale valuations go along to the Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, in The Causeway, Horsham, RH12 1HE on Saturday February 17, 10am to 12 noon.

Toovey’s next specialist toy sale will be held on March 20.