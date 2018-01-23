Charlotte writes a ‘splendiferous’ tale

As part of enrichment work at Cranleigh Prep School, Charlotte T was one of a handful of children in Year 4 who worked on a Roald Dahl-inspired story or poem to enter in the Young Writer’s Phizz Whizzing Words competition.

Their brief was to write in the style of legendary author Roald Dahl, using his unique style of language to inspire them to create their own make-believe world.

Budding author Charlotte has been rewarded for all her efforts, as her story ‘The Adventure of Professor Billy Bonkers’ will be published in a collection of the favourite entries from across the country called ‘Phizz-whizzing words – Wondiferous Wordsmiths,’ at the end of March.

On Friday, Charlotte was also extremely brave and read her story, with beautiful intonation and great confidence, in a whole school Chapel. A ‘splendiferous’ achievement!