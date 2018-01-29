Charity which supports voluntary groups moves in town

A charity which supports voluntary organisations and community groups in Mid Sussex and Horsham has moved into a new premises.

HAMSVA, previously based in the Martlets in Burgess Hill, made the move to Church Road on Friday (January 26).

A spokesman said: “Thank you to all the charities who have claimed some of the office equipment we gave away before our planned move on January 26.

“It’s poignant to see how hand-to-mouth existence is for so many charities struggling to support so many causes and we are glad to have helped in whatever way with your work.

“Don’t forget we will still have a community room in our new premises, seating up to 40 people and complete with its own kitchen facilities costing just £9.75 per hour.

“Do give us a call on 01444 258102 if you would like to view or book.”

HAMSVA offers advice, information and support across the two districts.