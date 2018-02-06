Charity’s social enterprise art project backed by Co-op

Jigsaw Trust, a local charity for children and adults with autism, is delighted to have had their ARTworks social enterprise chosen as a ‘local cause’ by the Co-op.

Adult learners from the charity’s Cranleigh-based centre recently visited to meet the staff and thank them for their support.

Jigsaw ARTworks enables adult learners to produce pieces of art ranging from painted pictures, collages, decoupage and other textiles and artistic medium.

As a social enterprise, many items are created to be saleable, and all adult learners have the opportunity to play a part in reaching that goal, such as the origination and production of greetings cards and gift tags.

As Sally Ward, Jigsaw’s community & events fundraiser, says: “We are incredibly grateful to Co-op members who have chosen to support our social enterprise. For many people with autism, art is a method of communication and self-expression.

“We can therefore never have too many pots of paint, brushes, material and craft resources. All money raised will help us to keep stocks high!.”

For many people with autism, art can promote a sense of achievement and satisfaction and encourages the development of useful and transferable skills.

The practical aspect of creative work improves fine motor skills and concentration, as well as bringing a greater understanding about the various steps required to successfully complete a project.

Store manager of Co-op in Cranleigh, Karl Lynsdale, recently welcomed adult learners and staff to his store.

He said: ‘“igsaw’s children and young adults are familiar faces in our store and we are only too pleased to help raise money for this very worthwhile cause and to help the charity to spread the word about work they do.”

Anybody living within a 15-mile radius of Cranleigh can support JigsawARTWORKS as their ‘local cause’ by becoming a member in-store.

For more about Jigsaw visit www.jigsawplus.co.uk and www.jigsawschool.co.uk