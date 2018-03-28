Charity helps our veterans graduate

The Building Heroes Charity, based in Pulborough at the Chichester College’s Brinsbury Campas, finds, trains and helps veterans secure jobs in construction.

The Spring term veterans are today set to graduate and move forward into Civvy Street jobs.

The graduating veterans have so much pride in themselves and hopes for the future it’s a very emotional afternoon.

This term’s graduating veterans served in the army and navy at various levels and will all graduate with a Level 1 City & Guilds diploma in construction and qualify for their CSCS card.

Graduating is a huge deal for these veterans, with help from Building Heroes most find employment or continue their learning journey.

Fore more information about the charity visit www.buildingheroes.org.uk